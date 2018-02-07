× Vaughn couple shot to death in Key Peninsula identified

KEY PENINSULA, Wash. — A medical examiner has identified two people were fatally shot during a domestic dispute with another man in front of a Key Peninsula motor home.

The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Lukas Slawson and 25-year-old wife Beth Hamlin-Slawson of Vaughn were shot to death Saturday while their 2-year-old son was in their car.

Deputies arrested a 27-year-old suspect who was walking in the area.

Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer says they believe the dispute was over “guns and/or drugs.”

He says the suspect had previously been in custody for an unlawful possession of a controlled substance charge, but was released in January.

The terms of the suspect’s release banned him for associating with known drug users or possessing firearms.