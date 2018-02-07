Teachers to walk out in solidarity as Seattle school bus drivers strike enters day 5

SEATTLE — It’s day five of the Seattle school bus drivers strike and teachers on Wednesday plan to walk out in solidarity.

The walkout will happen after students go home, so it’s not expected to have an impact on classes.

First Student, the company that employs the drivers, could be forced to pay more than a million dollars a day if the strike continues.

It has a contract with Seattle Public Schools, but since First Student can't fulfill its side of the deal by taking kids to school the district could seek damages from the bus company.

According to the district, that could mean First Student could have to pay about $1.2 million each day the strike goes on.

Drivers say they want better health care and pensions. First Student says it won't give them full-time benefits for part-time work.

Now, the bust drivers want Seattle's school district to step in and help them get a deal.

Seattle Public Schools wouldn't say whether it plans to charge First Student all that money, but a spokesperson did say the district is calculating how much would be owed and will address collecting that money as the situation unfolds.