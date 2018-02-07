State Patrol: Thieves take $400,000 in diamonds in Seattle heist

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Patrol is seeking help from the public as they investigate a reported theft of $400,000 in diamonds.

The patrol says a witness reported an attempted carjacking at about 3:48 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound Highway 520 ramp to northbound I-5 in Seattle.

The patrol says responding troopers determined the incident was actually a diamond theft.

The victim told troopers he was driving to see a jeweler-client when a dark sedan changed lanes and slammed on the brakes, causing him to brake and stop.

The man reported that a second vehicle struck his car from behind and two men wearing bandanas approached his vehicle, breaking out windows, striking him and grabbing a bag of diamonds.

The man told troopers the suspects also took his car key, cellphone and a suitcase.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Vik Mauro at (425) 401-7746.