× Russell Wilson has been traded! (To the Yankees!)

SEATTLE – Don’t worry, this is nowhere near as bad as it sounds: Russell Wilson has been traded.

The Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback was also a standout baseball player in college during his days at N.C. State, and was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2010. The Texas Rangers then acquired him in the Rule 5 draft back in 2013, and on Wednesday, the Rangers traded his rights to the hated New York Yankees for future considerations.

Wilson has made no bones about the fact that he intends to stick with football, but he still loves baseball and has showed up to Rangers spring training periodically over the years.

The Rangers released a statement from Wilson:

“I want to personally thank the Texas Rangers for giving me the chance to experience professional baseball again. Growing up taking grounders, hitting BP, and throwing deep post routes early in the mornings with my dad and brother is where my love of sports came from, and those memories stick with me every morning I wake up. I remember how excited I was when Texas selected me in the Rule 5 Draft in December 2013. During my two springs in Arizona with the Rangers, I was reminded just how much I love the game.

“While football is my passion and my livelihood, baseball remains a huge part of where I came from and who I am today. I’ve learned so much on the baseball field that translates to my game physically and mentally playing quarterback in the NFL. I thank the Rangers and their great fans for making me feel at home and a part of the family! While I embrace the chance to be a New York Yankee, I will forever be grateful to have been a part of a world class organization like the Texas Rangers.”

ESPN said Wilson has wanted to be in the Yankees organization for a long time, so the teams worked accommodate him.