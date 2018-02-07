Renton police searching for suspect accused of shooting man ‘in cold blood’ outside pub

RENTON, Wash. — Renton Police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect accused of shooting a 38-year-old man multiple times outside the William’s Avenue Pub at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives are searching for 29-year-old Steven Edward Shannon Jr.

Detectives say the preliminary investigation revealed the victim and lone suspect were arguing just before the shooting.

“We don’t know what tipped this man off, got him angry but apparently it was a minor argument,” said Renton Police Commander Dave Leibman.

Surveillance video shows Shannon following the victim out of the pub and then around the corner just south of the bar. Officers responded to calls of shots fired and found the victim in the parking lot.

Medics took the victim to Harborview Medical Center where he remains in critical condition. Detectives say the video helped them identify Shannon as the suspect.

“He has done violent assaults before. He has a fairly extensive criminal history. In this case, he shot a man in cold blood on the street and left him to die. This is a person who is very likely to do something similar again,” Leibman said.

Shannon is 6-foot and 135 pounds.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips to help officers find Shannon. If you know where he is, use the P3 Tips App on your phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit the info at http://www.P3Tips.com.