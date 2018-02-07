Police: More than 1,700 pot plants seized from illegal grow houses in Seattle, Burien

SEATTLE — Seattle police seized 1,751 marijuana plants with an estimated value of more than $1.7 million and 247 pounds of processed marijuana worth nearly $500,000 after serving warrants at illegal grow houses in Seattle and Burien Wednesday morning, the Seattle Police Department said.

Narcotics detectives arrested four people in connection with the grow operations, which are believed to be linked, police said.

Detectives do not currently believe any of the houses are tied to Washington’s legal marijuana growing industry, police said.

Photos by the Seattle Police Department: