Large sinkhole opens up on Renton street

Posted 10:55 AM, February 7, 2018, by , Updated at 12:17PM, February 7, 2018

A sinkhole has opened up in the 900 block of Rainier Ave N. in Renton, police say.

RENTON, Wash. — Police are asking motorists to avoid the 900 block of Rainier Ave N in Renton after a sinkhole formed under the street.

From the road, the hole looks somewhat small, but Renton police say the hole underneath the road “is very large.”

“This is about a 15 feet deep hole that is in the middle of Rainier Avenue,” Renton police said.

Both northbound lanes of the 900 block of Rainier Avenue N have been shut down and the Renton Streets Department has been notified.

We'll update this article when more information becomes available. 

