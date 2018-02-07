× Large sinkhole opens up on Renton street

RENTON, Wash. — Police are asking motorists to avoid the 900 block of Rainier Ave N in Renton after a sinkhole formed under the street.

From the road, the hole looks somewhat small, but Renton police say the hole underneath the road “is very large.”

“This is about a 15 feet deep hole that is in the middle of Rainier Avenue,” Renton police said.

Both northbound lanes of the 900 block of Rainier Avenue N have been shut down and the Renton Streets Department has been notified.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.

Big sink hole at 900 blk of Raimier Ave N. Please avoid area if possible pic.twitter.com/O1ZVHKI28M — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 7, 2018