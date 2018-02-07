Large sinkhole opens up on Renton street
RENTON, Wash. — Police are asking motorists to avoid the 900 block of Rainier Ave N in Renton after a sinkhole formed under the street.
From the road, the hole looks somewhat small, but Renton police say the hole underneath the road “is very large.”
“This is about a 15 feet deep hole that is in the middle of Rainier Avenue,” Renton police said.
Both northbound lanes of the 900 block of Rainier Avenue N have been shut down and the Renton Streets Department has been notified.
We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.
47.497589 -122.220092