For Pierce County deputies, life-saving backup can be miles away

The murder of Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney, shot to death after responding to a home invasion robbery, has shined a glaring spotlight on the dangers of low staffing levels at law enforcement agencies across Washington.

Like many deputies and officers, McCartney patrolled alone – a task that is particularly dangerous in Pierce County’s vast Mountain Detachment, where life-saving backup can be 30 minutes away or more. Only two to three deputies patrol the detachment at any given time – an area that covers 700 square miles and serves more than 40,000 residents.

Two weeks after Deputy McCartney was killed, Q13 News spent a night on patrol with the detachment – getting a first-hand look at the challenges facing agencies that are woefully understaffed.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video