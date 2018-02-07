Bainbridge Island police officer shoots man after chase

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A man who struck a Bainbridge Island police officer and then tried to flee was shot by the officer, Police Chief Matthew Hamner said.

The man was treated at the scene before being airlifted to a hospital, Hamner said. His condition was not immediately known.

The police chief said the incident began when officers were called to the scene of a suicide or overdose of a female. As Narcan was being administered to the woman, a man left the scene but then returned and struck the officer, Hamner said.

The man fled, with the officer in pursuit. The officer caught up to the man near Finch Place SW and Winslow Way W, where he shot the man, Hamner said.

The officer wasn’t injured.

Hamner said the Bremerton Police Department will lead the investigation into the shooting.