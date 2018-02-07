25-year-old Kirkland man dies in skiing accident at Mission Ridge

CHELAN, Wash. — A 25-year-old man from Kirkland was killed in a skiing accident at Mission Ridge Ski Resort on Wednesday afternoon, Chehan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said.

According to witnesses, the man lost control while skiing on the “lip Lip” run. He traveled off the right side of the run and collided with a tree, Burnett said.

The victim, who was unconscious and unresponsive, was transported to the medical room at the base of the resort, where lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, Burnett said.

The skier’s identity was being withheld pending notification of family.