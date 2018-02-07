16-year-old shot, critically wounded in South Park; no suspect found

SEATTLE — A 16-year-old was shot and critically wounded in the South Park neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

The boy was shot in the head near the corner of 14th Avenue South and South Trenton Avenue. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said they don’t know what led up to the shooting, and they have no suspect description.

A search failed to turn up a suspect in the area.

Gang detectives responded and began their investigation by processing the scene and interviewing potential witnesses.

This remains an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Seattle Police Department.