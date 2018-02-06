× Washington state Boeing workers to get $600 million in bonuses

EVERETT, Wash. — Boeing workers in Washington state are about to get the largest bonus payout in the company’s history.

Boeing announced Tuesday that employees across Washington state will receive bonuses totaling nearly $600 million.

The company said the large payouts reward employees for helping Boeing deliver a record number of commercial airplanes and reach new highs in other categories in 2017.

“This just shows us that when we all work together, we can’t be beat,” said Kevin McAllister, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “When we all work to drive safety, quality, flow and productivity, we all share in the value.”

The bonuses will be distributed in employee paychecks in February and March.

Last year, non-management Boeing workers in Washington state collectively receive $169.7 million in annual bonuses, the Seattle Business Journal reports.

In 2016, workers received $140.9 million in bonuses.

