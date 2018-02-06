× Mother charged with killing son found competent for trial

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Washington state woman who authorities say strangled her 9-year-old son last year was found competent to stand trial following a mental health evaluation.

The Kitsap Sun reports 47-year-old Amber James has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge for the death of Ryan Rosales.

Her attorney Cal Cunningham says he will argue that James is not guilty by reason of insanity. He says his client has also been interviewed by the defense’s mental health expert.

According to the court's competency evaluation, a psychologist diagnosed James with an "unspecified anxiety disorder."

Court documents say that James told Kitsap County investigators that she strangled her son to protect him from people that were after them.

Prosecutors are expected to request that James be evaluated by their mental health expert.