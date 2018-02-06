Man gets 18 years for sexual exploitation of children

SEATTLE — Officials say a Washington man has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for felonies involving sexual exploitation of children.

The U.S. Justice Department says 38-year-old Steven Rigtrup of Federal Way also was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to lifetime supervised release.

The Justice Department says Rigtrup was arrested in April 2017 and pleaded guilty in November to enticement of a minor, two counts of distribution of child pornography and possession and production of child pornography.

Court records say Rigtrup came to the attention of law enforcement on a tip after he had already done prison time for soliciting sex via the internet with someone he thought was a teen.

Records say Rigtrup had uploaded images of child sexual abuse and a search of his residence turned up more than 588 images.