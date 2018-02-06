Major crash snarls traffic on I-5 near Chehalis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEHALIS, Wash. -- A crash involving several semis and a pickup truck snarled traffic Tuesday morning in Lewis County.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were blocked around 4:15 a.m. Only one northbound lane of I-5 was getting by because the crash pushed the center barrier into those lanes.

Chehalis - SB I5/Labree RD - All lanes still BLOCKED! Crews still working to clean up serious injury crash. Expect delays! pic.twitter.com/WXS4ijUYQY — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) February 6, 2018

Finn said there were serious injuries in the crash, but no details were given.

Q13 News traffic expert Adam Gehrke said SR 603 to the west or Jackson Highway to the east were possible detours for anyone heading south through the Chehalis area.