× Looking for work? Home Depot to hire 1,200 in Seattle-Tacoma area

TACOMA — The Home Depot is gearing up for its busiest season by hiring more than 1,000 employees in the Puget Sound area.

The retailer is hosting hiring events at eleven stores in Tacoma, Olympia, Puyallup, Tumwater and more on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Home Depot encourages you to apply online and schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

“From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores. College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.”

HOW: All interested candidates must apply online.