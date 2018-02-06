× King County justice center, courthouse closed by sewage leak

KENT, Wash. — Officials say a King County justice center has been closed indefinitely by a raw sewage leak.

The Maleng Regional Justice Center, including a courthouse, building, law library, and community service center, was closed after discovery of the leak, which officials said extended through the facility. Several court hearings were reportedly cancelled.

Cindi West of the King County Sheriff’s office called the leak “significant,” and said it affected the facility’s law library.

A detention center, also housed in the same facility, was not affected.

Officials did not immediately specify the cause of the leak.