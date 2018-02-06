× Jeff Bezos tweeted @SpaceX. Here’s how Elon Musk responded

Elon Musk is about to test out his new creation: The Falcon Heavy.

If it works, Falcon Heavy will become the world’s most powerful operational rocket. Its first uncrewed test flight is scheduled for Tuesday between 1:30 pm and 4 pm ET at at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“It’s the biggest rocket in the world by far,” SpaceX CEO Musk told CNN’s Rachel Crane Monday.

With its 27 engines, the rocket will give off a thrust equal to 18 Boeing 747 jetliners. With that kind of thrust, Falcon Heavy will be capable of sending humans to the moon or Mars, SpaceX says.

“It really creates a great sense of possibility if this mission is successful,” Musk said.

Amazon CEO – and Blue Origin founder – Jeff Bezos offered his good wishes for the launch, tweeting:

Best of luck @SpaceX with the Falcon Heavy launch tomorrow – hoping for a beautiful, nominal flight! @BlueOrigin #GradatimFerociter — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 5, 2018

Musk responded with thanks – and an emoji:

Thanks 😘 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2018

No matter what happens, this is a huge moment for SpaceX.

“It’s like the first time something exciting has happened in rocket launch in a long time,” Musk said.