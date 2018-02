× Cat rescued, nobody hurt in Seattle apartment fire

SEATTLE – Nobody was hurt – including a cat that firefighters rescued – in an apartment fire in Seattle on Tuesday afternoon.

Several units sustained damage in the fire in a building at 14th Ave. S. and S. Spokane St.

The fire apparently began in a unit on the second floor. Two unites on the second floor were damaged, as was one on the third.

There was no immediate word on how much damage was incurred, or what caused the fire.