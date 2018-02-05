Winter brings warmer temperatures, more rain and flood concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Winter is warming up this week and giving us a few breaks from the rain, but flooding is becoming a concern on several local rivers.

Everyone has a chance of showers Monday afternoon but the South Sound and Kitsap Peninsula has the best shot for some breaks in the clouds thanks to the Olympic Mountain rain shadow.

Three rivers remain under a FLOOD WARNING: Pilchuck, Snoqualmie and White. They'll likely recede considerably over the by tonight. High temps will be a touch cooler than yesterday, near 50 degrees.

Generally we stay dry around the Seattle-Tacoma metro area this week -- with a chance of showers late Tuesday and Thursday.

High pressure looks to build in to give us some chillier, but sunnier days for Friday and Saturday. A chance of showers looks to return by the second half of the weekend.​