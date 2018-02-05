× I-5 Southbound closed at Tacoma Dome

I-5 southbound is completely closed at the Tacoma Dome because of a fuel spill. State Patrol Trooper Brooke Bova tweeted that the spill will take hours to clean up.

Dept of Ecology sending a crew for cleanup SB I5 @ Dome. But mainline I5 to be closed for hours. Take alternate routes for AM commute! — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) February 5, 2018

Bova tweeted that a crash at the Tacoma Dome caused a hole in a fuel tank, which leaked more than 150 gallons of fuel onto the highway.

While the crash itself only affected one lane of traffic, clean-up will require all southbound lanes.

