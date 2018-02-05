Flooding leads to road closures in Western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Landslides and flooding have shut down two highways north of Everett.

Highway 9 was closed Monday morning in both directions between Mount Vernon and Arlington, and crews say it will take hours to get the roadway reopened.

SR-9 between Lake Cavanaugh and Finn Settlement, road is closed for water and debris over the roadway. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/4gGuhuFUA9 — Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) February 5, 2018

Highway 11 also is shut down just north of Oyster Creek Lane by an obstruction blocking all lanes.

The Highway 9 closure is complicating the morning commute for North Sound residents. Water is running over the roadway in several places, and a mudslide has brought down large trees, mud, rocks and other debris.

Some other roads in the region also are affected by flooding - especially in the North Sound and in the Cascade foothills.

FLOOD WARNINGS continue on 3 rivers in Western Washington. All are receding, but if you encounter a flooded roadway - TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/bW7FB4rX3x — M.J. McDermott (@MJMCDERMOTT) February 5, 2018