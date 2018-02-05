Flooding leads to road closures in Western Washington

EVERETT, Wash. -- Landslides and flooding have shut down two highways north of Everett.
Highway 9 was closed Monday morning in both directions between Mount Vernon and Arlington, and crews say it will take hours to get the roadway reopened.
Highway 11 also is shut down just north of Oyster Creek Lane by an obstruction blocking all lanes.
The Highway 9 closure is complicating the morning commute for North Sound residents. Water is running over the roadway in several places, and a mudslide has brought down large trees, mud, rocks and other debris.
Some other roads in the region also are affected by flooding - especially in the North Sound and in the Cascade foothills.