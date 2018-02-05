Fatality investigation underway, traffic blocked after Highway 18 crash
KING COUNTY, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol is conducting a fatality investigation after a crash on Highway 18 on Monday afternoon, and the road is expected to remain closed for hours.
The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. and involved a car and a semi, according to tweets from Eastside Fire, which also said a fatality investigation was underway.
One person was reportedly ejected from their vehicle in the crash, which happened near Issaquah/Hobart Rd.
Both directions of Highway 18 were closed east of the crash. The westbound closure begins at I-90, and the eastbound clsoure begins at Issaquah-Hobart Rd. At about 6:40 p.m., WSDOT siad the stretch of road would remain closed “for several more hours” and said commuters who were stuck in the closure would be cleared out of the area “when troopers and crews deem it safe to do so.”