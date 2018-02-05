× Fatality investigation underway, traffic blocked after Highway 18 crash

KING COUNTY, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol is conducting a fatality investigation after a crash on Highway 18 on Monday afternoon, and the road is expected to remain closed for hours.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. and involved a car and a semi, according to tweets from Eastside Fire, which also said a fatality investigation was underway.

One person was reportedly ejected from their vehicle in the crash, which happened near Issaquah/Hobart Rd.

This will be a fatality investigation by WSP now. Avoid Hwy18 from I-90 to Issaquah-Hobart Rd. — Eastside Fire (@EastsideFire) February 6, 2018

Both directions of Highway 18 were closed east of the crash. The westbound closure begins at I-90, and the eastbound clsoure begins at Issaquah-Hobart Rd. At about 6:40 p.m., WSDOT siad the stretch of road would remain closed “for several more hours” and said commuters who were stuck in the closure would be cleared out of the area “when troopers and crews deem it safe to do so.”

⚠️AVOID SR 18 thru Tiger Mountain! Serious crash blocking BOTH DIRECTIONS. Likely to be this way for rest of the PM commute. EB traffic is being stopped at Issaquah-Hobart Rd. WB traffic is being stopped at I-90. Use alt routes! Follow us, @wspd2pio & @EastsideFire for info pic.twitter.com/m2XyLtpSS9 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 6, 2018