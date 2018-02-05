Baby sloth bears open their eyes; Woodland Park Zoo releases video

SEATTLE — The Woodland Park Zoo on Monday released video of their 6-week-old sloth bear cubs after they just opened their eyes.

“New footage, captured on the zoo’s maternity den cam, shows the growing cubs becoming more mobile and opening their eyes,” the zoo said in a news release.

The two cubs, born December 27, are the offspring of 13-year-old mother Tasha and 17-year-old father Bhutan.

“The mother and newborn cubs remain in an off-view maternity den to allow for their best possible welfare. Currently, the cubs are doing well and developing well,” the zoo said.