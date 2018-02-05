1 deputy killed, 4 injured in Colorado Springs shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One deputy was killed and three other law enforcement officers and a civilian were shot during an incident in Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon, law enforcement said.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick, 34, was shot and killed by a male suspect. Flick is survived by his wife and 7 year old twins. The office called him an “outstanding member who will be missed.”

A Colorado Springs police officer is in surgery and is in stable condition and three sheriff’s deputies were wounded by gunshot and transported to an area hospital. One civilian was also wounded by gunfire and transported to an area hospital.

The only suspect was killed in the incident.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Murray Boulevard and Galley Road in Colorado Springs around 4 p.m. investing a motor vehicle theft.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey says there was a struggle after officers began talking to the man about the stolen vehicle around 4 p.m. Carey says the only suspect was killed.

The injured officers' names were not immediately released. Officials said two are deputies with the sheriff's office and the third is an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department.