× Overnight shooting in downtown Renton, man hospitalized in critical condition

RENTON — A shooting at a bar in downtown Renton early Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital.

Renton Regional Fire Authority said the 38-year-old victim was hit multiple times in the face and chest, but was still conscious and breathing when first responders got to him.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Williams Avenue South and South 2nd Street at about 1:15 a.m.

Fire officials said the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released, and it’s unclear if anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.