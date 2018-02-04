× Frank Clark says his dad was one of four victims of Cleveland house fire

SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark said his dad was one of four people killed in a house fire in Cleveland last week.

Clark claimed the fire was arson.

“My father was killed in an arson fire along with 3 other members of my family on the East Side of Cleveland,” he tweeted Sunday. “Pray for me and my family during this time.”

The Seahawks sent their condolences.

Clark has been public about his troubled past. He told Q13 in 2016 that the birth of his daughter has helped him move past a childhood in which he was often homeless and a college career that was admittedly sprinkled with trouble and that ended with allegations of domestic violence.