SEATTLE – Heavy warm rain across Western Washington is sending our snow levels up and it’s causing rivers to rapidly rise around the region.

We have flood warnings for the Pilchuck, Tolt/Snoqualmie and the Stillaguamish Rivers. A flood warning means flooding is actively occurring or imminent.

We’ve also got a flood watch for a larger area where we could see rivers rise between now and Tuesday. It’s best to not drive across water covered roads and obey local street