Fitness Zones in Seattle parks giving people a free place to exercise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all know exercise is important for good health, but for many people there are barriers to working out from gym membership fees to transportation.

In Seattle, a partnership with Seattle Parks and Recreation and Kaiser Permanente has made access to exercise easier by building Fitness Zones in area parks. Currently there are 16 free Fitness Zones across the City, offering a place for people to work out in their neighborhood.

Each Fitness Zone offers equipment for cardio, strength building and stretching. There are plans in the works to add two more Fitness Zones and talk to take the idea statewide.

http://www.seattle.gov/Documents/Departments/ParksAndRecreation/Projects/FitnessZones/FitnessAreasBrochure_8-2017.pdf