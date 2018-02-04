× Crash causes major backup on I-5

MILTON — A crash involving multiple vehicles caused a large backup near the Pierce-King County border Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on northbound I-5, just north of the Fife/54th Avenue East exit. Four lanes of the interstate were blocked.

Backups have reached about two miles long.

Lanes will be reduced to one lane as officials work on the scene. State troopers said there are no life-threatening injuries.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said this crash could take a while to clear and to take alternative routes.

If you cannot avoid the area, give yourself a lot of extra time to get your destination.