No one hurt after fire at homeless encampment

SEATTLE- A homeless encampment caught fire early Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to the camp between I-5 North and I-90 Eastbound.

The Seattle Fire Department says three to four tents were destroyed by the fire.

The fire was more intense because of woody pallets and propane tanks that had vented.

It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the flames.

No one was hurt.