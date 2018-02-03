× BREAKING: Two shot, killed Saturday in dispute on Key Peninsula

PIERCE COUNTY — Two people were murdered Saturday morning during an argument, possibly stemming from drugs and/or domestic violence, sheriff’s officials said.

Just before 3 a.m., a woman on Key Peninsula called 911 reporting that shots had been fired.

Deputies responded, discovering the two victims, a 35-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, in front of a residence off Whiteman Road KP South.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the lone 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody and booked into Pierce County Jail.

Officials said both the suspect and the victims were known to authorities.

Multiple weapons were recovered from the scene, and initial reports show both the victims and the suspect fired shots.

Deputies said a 2-year-old boy was found inside the victims’ vehicle. He was not hurt and is with family.

This is a developing story and will be updated.