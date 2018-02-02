Suspect on loose after shooting at and trying to run over Fircrest police officer

FIRCREST, Wash. – Pierce County sheriff’s deputies and Fircrest police are looking for a suspect who tried to run over a Fircrest officer and fired several shots at the officer Friday night.

The Pierce County sheriff’s office said anybody in the area should stay inside and lock the doors.

The incident began when somebody called 911 to report a suspicious truck, and the officer tried to pull the truck over near Monterey Ln. and Contra Costa Ave.

The suspect fired shots at the officer at 5:24 p.m., then fled the scene. The suspect took off in a white Ford F250 pickup, which was found abandoned nearby a few minutes later.

There was a large police response in the area and a K-9 was being brought in to track the suspect.

No further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated.