Police arrest two Seattle teenagers in death of Renton man found fatally shot in ‘car accident’

RENTON, Wash. — Police have arrested two Seattle teenagers in the death of a man initially thought to have died in a car crash.

The Renton Police Department says officers were called to a church in the 100 block of Tobin Avenue South on Sunday morning to investigate a reported car accident with a driver who was unconscious.

Police say officers discovered a 29-year-old Renton man had died and began processing the scene as a traffic-related death.

During an investigation, however, police say officers found a fatal gunshot wound on the man — and evidence of a shooting in a parking lot in the 400 block of Tobin Avenue South.

Police say witnesses led police to arrest two Seattle males, ages 17 and 19, Thursday night.

Police say the teens implicated themselves in the shooting and were booked for investigation of homicide.