× David Love: Deputies searching for rape suspect who allegedly hid under woman’s porch

TACOMA, Wash. – Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to find domestic violence rape suspect David Love.

“He hid under the porch of his ex-girlfriend’s house, waited for her roommate to leave, broke into the house, tied her to a chair and forcibly raped her and assaulted her,” said Det. Ed Troyer.

The 53-year-old took off when the woman’s roommate came home.

“He knows we’re looking for him. This is a violent crime. This is a violent person. We don’t want you to contact him. We want you to contact us. Call 911 and let the police do their job cause he’s very much in hiding because he knows he’s going away for a long time for this crime,” Troyer said.

A felony warrant has been issued for David Love’s arrest for Rape in the 1st degree, Burglary in the 2nd degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Violation of a Felony Domestic Violence Court Order; all of these are domestic violence and deadly weapon enhanced charges.

Love is 5’9″ tall, 235 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He has a large scar across his left cheek. He is known frequent the eastside of the City of Tacoma and the Spanaway area.

If you can tell deputies where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). It is anonymous.