× Kirkland girls basketball coach accused of filming players while they changed

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kirkland police arrested a high school basketball coach on Thursday, saying he was secretly filming girls on his team changing clothes in his office.

The King County prosecutor’s office said it had filed charges against Brenden Rajah on Friday, but there was no immediate word on what the charges were. His arrest Thursday night was for investigation of first-degree voyeurism, which is a felony.

Rajah is a volunteer coach on the Puget Sound Adventist Academy’s basketball team, and was formerly the school’s athletic director.

According to a news release from Kirkland police:

Two students were using the athletic department’s tablet when they found the videos, which they reported. The video showed players who had been invited into the coach’s office to try on uniforms.

Police said they easily identified Rajah because he can be seen in the videos adjusting the camera angle and turning the video on and off.

Police served a search warrant at Rajah’s house and are conducting a forensic investigation of his electronics.