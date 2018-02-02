× Bail set at $1 million for Tacoma man charged with murder in shooting death of father

TACOMA, Wash. — A 53-year-old man pleaded not guilty in Pierce County Superior Court to first-degree murder Friday in the shooting death of his father.

Bail was set at $1 million for Kurt Youngers.

Tacoma Police said that on Thursday a friend of Youngers called 911 to report that Youngers told him during a phone conversation, “I shot my dad.”

According to probable cause documents, officers responded to Youngers’ Tacoma home and said that Youngers “made unsolicited statements to the effect of ‘there’s a monster inside and I killed him’ … ‘I killed that Nazi monster’ … ‘I have been tortured my whole life.'”

Upon entering the home, officers found the father’s body on the couch, with a gunshot wound to the left eye/cheek.

“During an interview with detectives, defendant again admitted to killing his father,” the court documents state. “Defendant indicated that for the last few days he was trying to get his father to admit his responsibility for certain events such as the killing of JFK and that he (the father) was Lee Harvey Oswald’s lover, as well as a member of the Nazi Party.”

Officers said Youngers allegedly said he struck his father twice in the nose during the confrontation and that he then pointed at gun at his father and said he was going to shoot him, to which his father replied, “Go ahead.” He said he then shot him.

“Throughout this interview, defendant would refer to his father as ‘that thing’ or ‘the monster.’ Defendant indicated that he felt no remorse,” police said in the probable cause document.