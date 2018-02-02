Arlington Police seek ID of burglary suspects who targeted family on vacation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arlington Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects connected to a home burglary in Smokey Point on January 12th.

Detectives say they were seen on surveillance cameras using a credit card stolen from a home while a family was away on vacation. He bought a video game system and she purchased $400 worth of makeup and items for a dog.

"On our female, first of all we have a unique hairstyle, a pony tail off to the side which is somewhat unusual. Also, the zebra print on the sweatshirt, fuzzy boots and sweats. On the young man, he comes in with baseball hat, hoodie, t-shirt with some type of design on it and very distinctive tennis shoes, black with white strips and the red soles so we're hoping that somebody will recognize either one of them or the clothing and be able to connect it to these individuals," said Kristin Banfield with Arlington Police.

The suspects charged up $1,000 worth of items on the victim's credit card. Banfield cautions everyone to be vigilant when they are leaving to take a trip.

"It's extremely important to have someone checking your home periodically. A lot of our departments have vacation check programs. Contact your local police department to see if they do have those. Also, make sure you stop papers and mail. Either have a neighbor pick those up immediately when the mail is delivered or when the paper's delivered or just go to the post office and contact your local paper delivery and have it stopped while you're on vacation," said Banfield.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspects' arrest. If you know who they are, submit a tip via the P3 Tips App on your smart phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All calls are anonymous. You can also submit the information at http://www.P3Tips.com