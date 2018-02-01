× Sheriff: Fired Walmart employee returns to store to try to retrieve ‘medication’ he left behind

TACOMA, Wash. — An employee who was fired from the Spanaway Walmart for allegedly trying to steal a safe returned to the store days later to try to retrieve what he had left in the safe — his drugs, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

“On Sunday morning the fired employee called the Walmart store and said that he was coming in to pick up a safe that he ‘forgot’ at the store,” the sheriff’s department said in a report on its Facebook page. “Thinking this was suspicious, loss prevention employees opened the safe that the man had previously attempted to steal from the store … and inside they discovered a yellow container that held a stash of heroin and Xanax.”

Police said that when the fired employee arrived at the Walmart, customer service asked him what was inside it and he told them there was a yellow container that had his “medication” inside; employees called 911.

“When deputies arrived the man started crying; he told the deputies the safe was his, and the yellow container and narcotics were his. He went on to say that he paid $350 for them,” the sheriff’s department said.

The 24-year-old was booked into the Pierce County Jail for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.