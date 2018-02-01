School bus drivers’ strike in Seattle enters second day on Friday

SEATTLE — The school bus drivers strike enters its second day on Friday, forcing parents to again figure out how to get their kids to classes.

About 400 bus drivers for the First Start company are on strike, and their union says they’ll stay on strike until their health care needs and retirement benefits are met.

The strike affects about 12,000 students.

The bus drivers have been negotiating over health care and retirement benefits since last summer.

The First Student transportation company said that about 50 bus drivers crossed the picket lines to get some children to schools on Thursday.

Parent Kim Screen was sympathetic to their cause.

"I think they need to do something to make their offer more attractive," she said. "There's a shortage of bus drivers. It's been really hard for them to get enough bus drivers -- and we've felt that."