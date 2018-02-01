Track snow and rain with Q13 News Interactive Radar

Reminder from Kent police: If someone drinks at your party, you’re liable

Posted 11:14 AM, February 1, 2018, by , Updated at 11:15AM, February 1, 2018

KENT, Wash. — Kent police sent out an interesting reminder in advance of Super Bowl party season.

If you’re hosting a party and someone leaves your house drunk, you can be held liable if they crash.

Kent Police sergeant Jason Bishop sent out a message Wednesday, reminding people that more DUI enforcement patrols would be on the road over Super Bowl weekend. The note included tips for how to safely attend a Super Bowl party at restaurant or bar.

It also included tips for hosting a party. Bishop said party-throwers should make up extra beds in their houses in case guests need to stay the night.

According to RCW 66.44.270, a person can be charged criminally if they allow a minor to consume liquor on their property. Criminal liability may also be attached if the event isn’t purely social, such as a work party.

And while criminal charges may not always be filed against a host who allows someone to leave intoxicated, they can certainly be held liable in a civil case, Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist confirmed with Q13 News on Thursday.

Examples of Washington hosts being held criminally liable for DUI-related crashes were not immediately found by Q13 News. In 2011, the husband of a woman killed by a drunk driver filed a civil lawsuit against two bars that served the man.

And don’t just expect to hail an Uber right after the game. Rideshare services may charge as much as a 500 percent surcharge following the big game.

Around 100 million people are expected to watch the Super Bowl.

