Police find suspect's to-do list in serial Rolex smash-and-grab robberies, 'Hit a Ben Bridge'

SEATTLE — King County prosecutors have charged three of the four suspects accused of stealing $236,000 worth of Rolex watches during a smash and grab robbery at the downtown Seattle Ben Bridge jewelry store on Dec. 22, 2017.

The suspects used a large sledge hammer to smash the glass, causing half a million dollars in damage to 50 other watches in the case.

Christopher Patterson, Aufu Snow and Nathaniel McRae are all in the King County jail charged with first degree robbery.

Patterson is also a suspect in similar smash-and-grab robberies at Ben Bridge stores in Lynnwood and Seattle, as well as two other robberies. Police say anonymous tips from Washington’s Most Wanted viewers to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound helped identify the suspects.

When detectives in the Seattle Police Robbery Unit arrested Patterson on Jan. 25 at his home on 60th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace, they say the found a to do list written on a yellow piece of paper that said, “Hit a Ben Bridge.”

Court documents show that after the Alderwood Mall robbery, Patterson posted a photo on social media under the name ‘Du King’ of him wearing the Rolex bragging about doing a ‘lick’ which is a colloquial term for robbery.

Investigators also recovered an Adidas sweat suit matching the one worn by one of two suspects in a robbery at the Go Mobile store on S. Graham St. in South Seattle on Nov. 20, 2017.

When questioned, Patterson denied any wrongdoing and said it was a ‘case of mistaken identity’. Patterson posted a picture of himself on social media wearing a Rolex watch that matched one stolen from a similar robbery at the Alderwood Ben Bridge store.

His criminal history includes convictions for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, 3 counts of Residential Burglary, Theft of a Firearm, Vehicle Prowling,

Reckless Driving and Burglary 2nd Degree. Patterson is being held on $200,000 bail and is scheduled to be formally arraigned on Feb. 12.

Detectives say Snow is also a suspect in a theft of $1,600 worth of jackets from the REI store in Issaquah on Jan. 2, 2018. Surveillance video shows him wearing a braided wig which gang detectives say he has been known to do in the past. He has not been charged yet in the case. Snow is being held on $250,000 bail.

McRae is accused of opening the door closest to the Rolex cases to let the suspects enter quickly. He told detectives he was paid $100 and that he was

asked to exit the store like he had just purchased some jewelry because they were making a move. Police say surveillance video from nearby stores showed McRae, Snow and Patterson meeting before the Ben Bridge Robbery. He is being held on $250,000 bail.

Mcrae is Washington’s Most Wanted Capture #944, Aufu Snow is #951 and Christopher Patterson is #954 thanks to tips from our viewers.