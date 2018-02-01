× Olympic Village stocked with 110,000 condoms

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Are organizers of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang expecting the most promiscuous Winter Games in modern history?

The Olympics are set to begin next week, and with no plans to be outdone by previous winter games host cities, organizers of the South Korea games have supplied athletes with 110,000 condoms. That’s 10,000 more than the number doled out to athletes during the previous Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia — and only about 100 more athletes are participating in this year’s games.

It’s not like there’s nothing else to do. Athletes typically enjoy amenities such as a fitness center, round-the-clock dining, a media center and dedicated multifaith areas for worship.

All the comforts of home will be provided within a staged community called the athletes’ village and the larger Olympic village, including a selection of shops ranging from international postal services to a flower shop.

Speaking with local media, a spokesperson for the South Korean condom manufacturer Convenience said it was supplying the condoms “with goodwill.”

OK let’s do the math: the Olympic villages are expected to welcome 2,925 athletes representing 90 nations. That works out to around 37 condoms per competitor. That seems like a lot of condoms for an event scheduled to last two weeks.

Members of the media and spectators need not feel left out. The contraceptives will be made available to them as well.

As former Olympic swimmer Dara Torres told CNN in 2012, “What happens in the (Olympic) Village stays in the Village.”