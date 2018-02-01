Man stabbed in abdomen on Metro bus in Seattle; suspect flees

SEATTLE — A 53-year-old man was stabbed on a Metro bus near 4th Avenue South and South Lander Street on Thursday afternoon, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Seattle Fire Department said the victim was transported in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center.

“The suspect stabbed the victim in the abdomen,” sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West said. “The victim is conscious and alert and at Harborview. The suspect is described as a black male, wearing dark clothing with Addidas written on the sleeve of the jacket. We do not know yet if they knew each other or any motive for the stabbing.”