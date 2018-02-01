Lacey police search for missing 71-year-old

LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey Police Department is asking for help in finding missing 71-year-old Henry R. Mincey.

Mincey was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 2520 block of Judd Street SE, police said. Mincey is believed to be driving a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer with license plate 698-ZCH. He is clean shaven, wears dentures, and has a large scar on his chest.

Mincey has dementia. He recently moved to Lacey from University Place and is known to frequent the U.P. Walgreens and the Tacoma Mall, police said.

Anyone who spots Mincey should call 911.