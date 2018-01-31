Seattle police report overall crime decrease in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Seattle Police Department is reporting some encouraging numbers from 2017. Taken all together, police records show 1% less crime in 2017 than 2016.

The department says car prowls are down 5% from 2016, and car theft is down 11%. Home burglaries are also down 11% from 2016. Seattle police credit a push to educate home and business owners about crime prevention with helping bring those numbers down.

Seattle's "Crime Dashboard" shows an increase in homicides over the past year. In 2016, Seattle police responded to 18 homicides. In 2017, the number jumped to 27. Seattle saw slightly fewer robberies in 2017, but significantly more aggravated assaults. The department also saw more domestic violence reports in 2017. Investigators are working on partnerships to figure out what is to blame for the domestic violence increase.

