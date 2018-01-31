Rep. Jayapal delivers different message during State of the Union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several Democratic lawmakers boycotted President Donald Trump's speech Tuesday night, including Washington Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

Instead, Jayapal attended an event just a couple blocks away called, State of Our Union.

"In our union racial, gender, economic, and social justice are inextricably tied because I'm a not a woman on Monday, an immigrant on Tuesday, a worker on Wednesday and a mom on Thursday. I am all of those things all of the time. And we will fight for all of those things," Jayapal said.

Telling the crowd that diversity is what makes the State of the Union strong.

Jayapal said she decided she could not normalize what the president has said during his first year in office.