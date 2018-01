SEA-TAC, Wash. — Hurray! Mr. Kitty is now safe and sound and five days on the run inside Seattle–Tacoma International Airport.

The cat was found last week with the help of Three Retrievers Lost Pet Rescue, airport officials said.

Mr. Kitty is from Burien. His owner Jim Branson is very happy to have him back.

The missing feline was located last week with the help of Three Retrievers Lost Pet Rescue and its owner Jim Branson of Burien. Here’s to another happy reunion at the airport! pic.twitter.com/01jAaXQUhm — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) January 31, 2018