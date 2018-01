× More than 500 women are running for a major office in 2018

New numbers out this week show more than 500 women will be campaigning for the U.S. House, the U.S. Senate or governor of their respective states.

If you think that’s a big number it’s not — it’s a huge number!

Cathy Allen is a longtime Democratic political consultant in Seattle who also works to recruit and train women to run for office.