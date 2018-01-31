Mariners extending protective netting at Safeco Field

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will extend the protective netting at Safeco Field for the upcoming season to include protection behind both dugouts.

The Mariners announced the finalized plans Wednesday. The new netting, which will be in place before the opener on March 29 against Cleveland, will extend to the outside edge of both dugouts and be 11 feet high. Seattle worked with Major League Baseball and design firm HOK to come up with the engineering and design for the new netting.

Ballparks began extending the netting after a young girl was struck in the head by a 105 mph foul ball in September 2017 between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees.

Mariners Team President Kevin Mather says the new design improves safety “and uses the latest materials and industry standards to minimize the impact on sightlines.”